Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. started the Supreme Court’s new term Monday with a brief tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death last month thrust the court into Washington’s central political drama less than a month before the presidential election.

Ahead of two hours of oral argument, held remotely by telephone because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberts went through Ginsburg’s career in law that culminated with 27 years on the high court. He said her “contributions as advocate, jurist and citizen are immeasurable.”

The Supreme Court is, at the moment, down to eight justices and not conducting business in person. But the justices moved right into oral arguments after that — making it the only branch of government that was not grappling with how to do its work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate postponed hearings and looked to stay away from the Capitol this week because three Republican members are in isolation with the virus and others are quarantining because of exposure. Their absence prompted questions about whether Senate Republicans can move forward with plans to swiftly confirm Trump’s nominee to fill Ginsburg’s seat, Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appeals court judge.

President Donald Trump is in the hospital with coronavirus, under treatment with a combination of medications, and spent the morning tweeting out in all caps a string of reasons why he thinks voters should reelect him. Some related to the Supreme Court and a case the justices will hear next month on the 2010 health care law.