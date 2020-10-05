Kenosha police officer who tased Jacob Blake worked for the Capitol Police

One of the Kenosha Police Department officers present when Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back used to work for the Capitol Police. The incident, in which Blake, who is Black, was shot by a white officer, led to a wave of racial justice protests in the Wisconsin city and quickly became a focal point of debates about police violence.

On Aug. 23, officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin were dispatched to a residence after a female caller said her boyfriend was there and wasn’t supposed to be. The month prior, a warrant was issued for Blake’s arrest on charges of third-degree sexual assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, according to the New York Times.

The officers tried to arrest Blake, and after that initial attempt, Officer Rusten Sheskey used a taser on Blake. When that failed, Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser on Blake, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Blake walked around his car and opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward. At that point, Sheskey, who was grabbing Blake’s shirt, shot Blake seven times in the back. Sheskey was the only officer who used his gun.

Blake was left partially paralyzed by the shooting.