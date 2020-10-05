How a Democratic sweep on Nov. 3 could restore Congress’ power

ANALYSIS — Lawmakers enter the home stretch of the 2020 campaign season at a time when they have never looked weaker. Still hoping to pass another round of virus relief, but thus far unwilling to make the compromises needed to get there, they warred over Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

Republicans still plan to confirm her despite the president and three GOP senators contracting the coronavirus. Democrats warned that she would join the court’s conservative bloc in overturning the 2010 health care law. That only underscored Congress’ impotence. Implicit in their argument is the presumption that a Democratic Congress next year could not repair the damage.

Still, in a month’s time, if the polls are to be believed, Joe Biden, who spent 36 years in the Senate, will win the presidential election. His ascent to power could offer Congress a way out of its downward spiral.

Biden, should he defeat Donald Trump, will face a choice of three paths. He can follow the lead of Barack Obama and Trump in seeking to implement his agenda by executive action, further expanding presidential power. He can join progressives who see the only route to tackle the country’s biggest problems, on climate change, health care, immigration and racial justice, through ending the Senate filibuster, and offer Congress a chance at restoration. Or he can attempt to work across the aisle as he once did as a senator, the most fraught of the three.

The middle option, of course, depends on Democrats winning both the presidency, and the Senate, while retaining House control. In an era when bipartisan cooperation on major legislation is all but dead, it may be the only way to act on the issues the Democratic base believes a President Biden must address.