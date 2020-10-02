US adversaries could seize on Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis to spread disinformation

The security implications of President Donald Trump’s contraction of the novel coronavirus are more likely to involve a stepped-up Russian disinformation campaign than any military event, several former top government officials said Friday.

While more fake stories on social media would almost certainly not lead to war, they could roil an already tense and divided America just a few weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The president and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for the virus, were in quarantine and experiencing mild symptoms as of Friday, the White House said.

If the president's health does not worsen considerably, little of consequence is likely to change in the realm of national security. The president is 74, though, placing him at greater risk than most people of getting worse and even dying.

On Friday evening, the White House announced Trump would be at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several days "out of an abundance of caution."