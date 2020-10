The Capitol was dominated this week by the start of the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who met with Republican senators.

Here is how the week unfolded, through the lenses of CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands on the Senate steps Tuesday before Barrett’s arrival for her first day of meetings with senators. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Barrett is greeted Tuesday by, from left, Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone before being escorted into the Senate. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Barrett and Pence arrive at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office Tuesday before meetings with senators. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rev. Angela Martin prepares for a march and a pray-in with the Poor People’s Campaign on Tuesday on Capitol Hill to remember the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville, Ky., police at her home in March during a botched raid. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is captured from two different angles at the same moment Wednesday morning as he enters the Capitol. (Bill Clark and Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Barrett and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney pose for photos in the Capitol’s Mansfield Room before their meeting Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Republicans’ China Task Force, mistakenly replaces his face mask upside down after speaking at a news conference Wednesday in the Capitol’s Rayburn Room. The task force unveiled a new report outlining bipartisan proposals to combat threats from Beijing. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

McConnell leaves the Senate Republicans’ lunch in the Hart Building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Reporters stake out Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office Wednesday as a Capitol worker wheels out trash. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley talks with a reporter Thursday before a Senate Judiciary markup on judicial nominations. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)