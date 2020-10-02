Infrastructure investment is the best idea that never happens: Could 2021 be different?

When this year’s presidential election is over, no matter what issues the campaign turns on, we believe there are two profound challenges that face our nation now and are likely to define the success and legacy of the president who sits in the Oval Office for the next four years.

The first — and most obvious — is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its incredible disruption to our economy, which may require forceful new approaches to getting the country back to work. The second is climate change. Simply put, we must act quickly to develop and implement a strategy to mitigate its effects. In both cases, the need for government action is acute.

Fortunately, there is a policy approach that could unite our near-term economic crisis and long-term climate agenda. Our nation must launch a massive investment program in energy, transportation, water and communications technologies that propel efforts to decarbonize the economy. This herculean challenge will require trillions of dollars of public and private investment along with an ambitious construction plan supporting millions of jobs. Unfortunately, it is not likely to happen if we continue our current polarized debate over building and permitting new infrastructure.

The idea that an administration should focus on infrastructure in the first 100 days is also not groundbreaking. America’s roads and bridges and other infrastructure are crumbling, and the gridlock in our major economic hubs is harming our productivity, global competitiveness and quality of life. The touchless pandemic economy has also revealed profound inadequacies in broadband access and public health infrastructure. Many argue that both the Obama and Trump presidencies failed to seize on infrastructure as an ideal opportunity to unite the country and bridge the partisan divide, rather than the more fractious goals they did pursue. Could this time be different? Might President Trump or a President Biden finally embrace the opportunity to modernize our nation and truly build back stronger?

However compelling, the logic of fast-tracking modern, resilient and low-carbon infrastructure has been overshadowed recently by brutal fights over a few oil and natural gas pipelines that have framed the national debate as a caricature of environmental radicals battling callous fossil fuel interests. The reality is, these disputes, while important to affected communities, reflect the broken politics of climate change and are not actually meaningful as a climate solution. They do, however, stoke emotions and feed a decades-old climate combat culture that many are not ready or able to relinquish.