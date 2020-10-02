Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, responding to Democrats' concerns that President Donald Trump might try to rush out a COVID-19 vaccine before it is ready, told a House panel Friday that science would govern whether his department approves a vaccine.

In Azar’s first testimony on Capitol Hill since February, he told the House's Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee that career officials at the Food and Drug Administration, led by Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks, would decide if a vaccine was safe and effective.

Still, Azar said that other officials, such as himself, bring years of experience to the table that can be useful in the debate over approving a vaccine.

The hearing came hours after President Donald Trump announced early Friday he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, following the diagnosis of close aide Hope Hicks. Azar said his own test had come back negative.

Azar declined to answer questions about whether he had advised Trump not to hold political rallies during the pandemic or whether Trump had directed him to slow down testing for the virus, saying he would not discuss private conversations.