Women, small-dollar donors fuel $11 billion election cycle

Women and small-dollar donors are filling political campaign coffers like never before as the 2020 election cycle’s price tag is expected to hit a record-shattering $11 billion.

That’s according to a new report from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks campaign money. The 2020 elections feature not only competitive, high-dollar Senate and House races, but also a presidential campaign that at the start of the year included some free-spending billionaire candidates.

“The 2018 election smashed fundraising records for midterms, and 2020 is going to absolutely crush anything we’ve ever seen — or imagined,” said Sheila Krumholz, the center’s executive director, in a statement explaining the report Thursday. “This is already the most expensive presidential election in history and there are still months of election spending to account for. The unanswered question is whether this will be the new normal for future elections.”

Women donors, who for decades lagged behind their male counterparts in campaign giving, represent 43 percent of all 2020 contributors, the center calculated. The group uses software and reporting to identify the genders of political donors.

Female contributors already have outspent their previous record in the 2017-2018 cycle, giving nearly $1.7 billion so far this cycle. In the last cycle, women harnessed the power of the political purse to give more than they had previously to political candidates. And that trend has only increased.