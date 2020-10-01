Trump administration slashes refugee cap to new historic low

The Trump administration announced plans to allow no more than 15,000 refugees into the country this fiscal year, slashing its refugee admittance program to the lowest cap since the system's creation in 1980.

“The United States is committed to achieving the best humanitarian outcomes while advancing our foreign policy interests,” the Department of State said in a statement released just before midnight Wednesday, the deadline to announce the cap for fiscal 2021. “Given the dire situation of nearly 80 million displaced people around the world, the mission of American diplomacy is more important than ever.”

President Donald Trump has lowered the refugee admittance cap every year in office. At a Minnesota rally Wednesday evening, he stoked the crowd by warning that electing Democratic nominee Joe Biden would “inundate your state with a historic flood of refugees.”

For fiscal 2020, the White House had set the limit at the previous historic low of 18,000 refugees. But as of Sept. 30, the last day of fiscal 2020, the administration had resettled 65 percent of this cap — only 11,743 refugees, according to the public tally from the Department of State.

The year before that, the administration limited admissions to 30,000.