Schumer effort to force health care vote earns some GOP support

Six Senate Republicans, including five facing tight reelection races this fall, voted with Democrats on Thursday on a procedural vote on legislation to block the Trump administration from intervening in a lawsuit to overturn the 2010 health care law.

Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Martha McSally of Arizona and Dan Sullivan of Alaska voted to end debate on proceeding to a bill that would block the Department of Justice from advocating that a court should overturn the health care law, including in a high-profile challenge to the law that the Supreme Court is set to hear on Nov. 10.

Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, who is not on the ballot this year, also voted with Democrats to advance to the bill.

The cloture vote on proceeding to the measure was set up by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer in an unusual move to force Republicans to vote on an issue Democrats consider politically difficult for them. It fell short by a vote of 51-43 — 60 votes were required.

Collins previously criticized the administration for supporting the lawsuit. Gardner released an ad last month affirming his support for coverage of preexisting health conditions. Most Republicans, except for Collins and Murkowski, have voted in the past few years to weaken preexisting conditions protections in efforts to overhaul the 2010 law.