Shut up and act? Tell that to Donald Trump

After refusing to weigh in on previous presidential contests, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 race, lending his star power — while looking quite buff after a coronavirus scare — to a video with the Democratic ticket.

Cue the naysayers with the familiar refrain of “who cares” and “stick to acting,” conveniently ignoring the reality show-starring, tabloid-exploiting résumé of the man in the White House. Donald Trump’s Tuesday night debate performance was light on policy, but heavy on drama and fireworks, which is how he and his supporters like it. Though when the president encouraged the far-right Proud Boys to “stand back” and “stand by,” the act became all too real for anyone who cares about the “United” States.

The president even shares some WWE bona fides with Johnson, except Trump, unlike The Rock, did not exactly mix it up in the ring. The world has always known what Trump was cooking, and it hasn’t been pretty — again, see this week’s debate.

History has often seen this mix of politics and pop culture, thus the spectacle of what is called “political theater,” by turns entertaining, appalling and difficult to look away from.

It wasn’t that long ago that another big guy, Arnold Schwarzenegger, made the leap from bodybuilding and entertainment into politics, accompanied by lavish praise from Republicans whose party he represented. Ronald Reagan, anyone? When Reagan’s political ambitions first started to rise, Jack Warner, one of the actor’s bosses at Warner Bros., is said to have joked, “No, Jimmy Stewart for president; Ronald Reagan for his best friend.”