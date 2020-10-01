ANALYSIS — While everyone is infatuated with the past and upcoming presidential debates, the fight for Congress — particularly the Senate — rages on.

As President Donald Trump continues to struggle to recapture his 2016 magic, his underperformance compared to four years ago is jeopardizing GOP control of the Senate and leaving House Republicans with only a slim chance of getting back to the majority.

Democrats have been in good shape to take control of the Senate for at least a few months. And now, rating changes in a few key races makes their path more specific.

In this new round of rating changes from Inside Elections, the reelection races of GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina both move from Toss-up to Tilt Democratic. While each race has some unique characteristics, both incumbents have been consistently behind or just even with their challengers in the polls for a while, and both should now be considered at least narrow underdogs to win in November.

Democratic prospects in South Carolina are also improving as the Senate race moves from Lean Republican to Tilt Republican. Democrat Jaime Harrison has the momentum against GOP incumbent Lindsey Graham. The question is whether he can get the last few difficult points to win or he becomes this cycle’s Beto O’Rourke.