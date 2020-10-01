House Democrats passed their own revised version of a coronavirus aid package Thursday, in a largely symbolic expression of frustration with protracted talks on a bipartisan compromise.

On a party-line vote of 214-207, the House sent to the Senate a $2.2 trillion package that Republicans have lambasted as a costly “liberal wish list.” No House GOP lawmaker voted for it; 18 Democrats voted "no."

There were 10 Republican no-shows on final passage who could have potentially flipped the outcome.

The Trump administration has offered about $1.5 trillion. But the divide between the two plans jumps to roughly $1 trillion once offsets are backed out of the equation, including what Speaker Nancy Pelosi said amounts to $265 billion in tax increases on well-off business owners that Republicans have rejected.

Senate Republicans want to spend even less: They chafed even at a $1 trillion package over the summer, before backing a bill with just $650 billion in relief — more than half of it offset.