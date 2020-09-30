Despite official warnings for nearly a year about the security risks of the Chinese-owned TikTok video-sharing app, several politicians who might be ideal targets for Beijing’s spies still have accounts.

These include two former presidential candidates, plus members of Congress who oversee military, intelligence and digital security programs. Also on the list are at least a couple of House candidates, including a former Green Beret with a top-secret security clearance who is a consultant to defense contractors.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., a former CIA officer, said she has “deep reservations” about her fellow members of Congress using TikTok.

“Lawmakers are the target of significant intelligence operations, especially given the information they have access to and their influence in setting policy,” Spanberger told CQ Roll Call in a statement. “What’s more, if they do not take precautions, their actions could inadvertently send the message that TikTok is completely harmless.”

Senior members’ use of TikTok

The TikTok app became available in the United States two years ago. By some accounts, nearly half the U.S. population has downloaded it.