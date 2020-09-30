The case for counting mail-in votes early

ANALYSIS — The FBI on Sept. 22 warned that foreign hackers and cyber criminals using fake websites and social media could spread disinformation regarding the results of the 2020 elections to “discredit the electoral process and undermine confidence in U.S. democratic institutions.”

New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness followed the next morning with a 13-page “supplemental threat assessment” subtitled “The Convergence of COVID-19, Nationwide Civil Unrest and the Upcoming Presidential Election.” It said having to wait months for election results to be certified, or for litigation to be decided by the Supreme Court, could motivate a wide group of do-badders, including “lone offenders inspired by conspiracy theories,” “anti-government and anarchist extremists,” “racially motivated extremists,” and even “home-grown violent extremists” controlled by foreign terrorist organizations.

They might threaten federal officials and judges, blend into protests to commit violence against protesters or police, or launch terrorist attacks on large gatherings “while Americans are preoccupied with election results.”

A few hours later, President Donald Trump said the Senate needs to confirm a Supreme Court justice quickly to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in case the court has to decide the election. And when asked at a news conference if he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Trump said, “We’re going to have to see what happens.”

Trump may not want to concede even the possibility he could lose, especially when asked by a reporter. And it’s clear he believes that challenging the way election laws are being rewritten on the fly in response to the coronavirus pandemic is a great motivator to get his voters to show up.