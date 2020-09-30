Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer has rattled the Senate cage, exercising a right every senator has — though one rarely utilized — in an effort to put Republicans on defense on health care in the home stretch of the 2020 campaign.

“As soon as tomorrow, [Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell] and all my Republican colleagues will have an opportunity to set the record straight with their vote,” Schumer said at a news conference Wednesday, discussing his procedural move to set up a vote on a measure to block the Justice Department from intervening in support of lawsuits involving the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Democrat filed a cloture motion to proceed to such a bill. The move puts Republicans who say they support pre-existing condition protections in a bind, particularly those in tight reelection races. The law guarantees pre-existing conditions, which are in danger of being struck down in a major case that comes before the Supreme Court just days after the November election.

Republicans in close races have told voters that they believe protections for people with pre-existing conditions would be preserved even if the law were struck down.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents, cut an ad with his mother, who has had cancer, reminding voters he sponsored a bill to preserve coverage to those with preexisting conditions, “no matter what happens to Obamacare.”