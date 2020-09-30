States push for more funds and guidance on vaccine distribution

With just a month before a Nov. 1 Trump administration deadline for states to be ready to potentially distribute any upcoming COVID-19 vaccines, states are just starting to get their share of $200 million in preparation funds as Congress deliberates over whether to provide more.

Public health officials cite the relatively small amount of funding and tight time frame as examples of the many challenges they face in distributing any vaccines that potentially could change the course of COVID-19’s impact in the United States.

Local public health officials say they need billions more to stand up vaccination sites and improve software to track when individuals receive one vaccine dose or two and monitor side effects. They also want money to contract with health care providers to administer shots, buy medical deep freezers to store vaccines and encourage Americans to take vaccines amid unprecedented hesitancy.

“States are going to spend that money fast,” Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer at the group representing state public health officials, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said in an interview.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Sept. 23 that it would send out the $200 million, which is divided among 64 states, territories and major cities, so that each will receive just a few million dollars or less as the nation faces a rise in cases and flu season begins. Together, the twin threats of COVID-19 and influenza are likely to cause a new wave of hospitalizations and deaths.