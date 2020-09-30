Mnuchin optimistic on coronavirus relief package, aiming for deal by Thursday

The Trump administration will offer Democrats “a very reasonable response” to their COVID-19 aid plan in an effort to strike an 11th-hour compromise deal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.

The White House offer will be “very similar” to a $1.5 trillion proposal floated by the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC. But Democrats have been seeking at least $2.2 trillion in new pandemic relief.

Mnuchin said he plans to discuss the proposal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday afternoon. “I say we’re going to give it one more serious try to get this done,” he said. “I think there’s a reasonable compromise here.”

The plan by the Problem Solvers, unveiled two weeks ago, includes automatic triggers based on hospitalization rates and vaccine development that could allow for an additional $400 billion in aid — bringing the total package to about $1.9 trillion.

[Bipartisan House group unveils $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief plan]