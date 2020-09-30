Kurt Bardella on why The Lincoln Project is targeting the GOP

It’s startling to me when you look at the condition of the California Republican Party today. It’s a de facto third party. They don’t have a single person in statewide office. Half the time they can’t find anybody that’s truly credible to run for these positions. And then you look at the congressional level. In 2018, some bellwether Republican districts that have been Republican forever finally fell to the Democrats. And even right now, looking at my former boss, Darrell Issa, running in California’s 50th Congressional District, the district that I grew up in, Darrell is running neck and neck with a candidate, Ammar Campa-Najjar, who has no business being within arm’s reach of this race. It’s an R+12 district, and the fact that it’s neck and neck, within the margin of error, tells you the Republican Party in California is on life support.

How that happened was in part because they embraced extreme conservative rhetoric targeting Hispanics and Latinos. When I look at that and then I see this Republican Party today nationally — the build-the-wall Republican Party, the lock-the-borders Republican Party, the inflammatory rhetoric that they use — I think to myself, “We see how this play ends in California. Why would the Republicans at the national level repeat this?”

Q. Do you hear back from former colleagues who reject this Republican Party and are just waiting for Trump to lose?

A. They all think that this is crazy town. They all cannot wait for the day that Trump goes away so they can stop having to talk about and defend this lunatic. The most ironic thing is that people who actually work in Republican politics, by and large the majority of them, I doubt that they’re voting for Trump.

But it’s just how Washington is structured and why it’s so hard for people to make that change like I did, going from a Republican to a Democrat, because you are who you affiliate with. That is your professional identity. That is your personal identity. That is your social circle. Everything that’s a part of your life is tied to the team that you play for. And so often I think here in Washington and on Capitol Hill, it’s almost like sports. We had to beat the other guy. We’ve got to win the day. It’s a contest, a competition, and as horrible as that sounds to people who aren’t as familiar with Washington, that’s really what it feels like when you’re there. This is their livelihood.