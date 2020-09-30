House Democrats are using the results of an 18-month investigation into prescription drug pricing practices to highlight the extent to which pharmaceutical companies take advantage of a lack of pricing limits in the United States.

Internal documents from several drugmakers, released by the Oversight and Reform Committee at a hearing Wednesday, show how the permissive U.S. pricing environment is central to companies' global business models, and how price increases were key to meeting earnings goals and boosting executives' pay.

The reports — one on Celgene Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb, and another on Teva Pharmaceuticals — found numerous examples of the companies identifying the U.S. as a "highly favorable environment," as Celgene put it, compared to Europe, where the company encountered "stagnated price growth."

Executives at the hearing from Bristol Myers Squibb and Teva, and a former executive from Celgene, which was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb last year, defended decisions to raise prices and emphasized that profits from top-selling drugs supported research in other areas.

Yet some of the internal documents helped fuel a notion that Democrats and some Republicans, like President Donald Trump, agree on in principle if not in approach — that the U.S. is being taken advantage of.