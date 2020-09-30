House GOP’s China Task Force offers plenty of bipartisan proposals

How the U.S. should respond to China both economically and militarily has been an increasingly charged political topic, many of the legislative suggestions unveiled Wednesday as part of House Republicans’ China Task Force actually have a chance to eventually become law.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other GOP leaders criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Democrats for not participating in the Task Force, which McCarthy said he had wanted to set up on a bipartisan basis. But McCarthy and the task force chairman, Michael McCaul of Texas emphasized the inclusion of many recommendations from Democrats.

“One of my greatest prides in the China Task Force, more than 60 percent of all the ideas in here by the way the process worked through,” McCarthy, a Republican from California, said.

McCaul cited a bipartisan effort to bring semiconductor chip production to the United States from overseas.

“These advanced semiconductor chips are critical to our national security, and so we worked across the aisle in the House,” and with senators “to get that language on the national defense authorization bill,” McCaul, the ranking member on the Foreign Affairs Committee said.