Senate ends debate on stopgap funding bill, final vote Wednesday

The Senate on Tuesday voted to limit debate on short-term agency spending through Dec. 11, clearing the way for a final vote Wednesday that could bump up fairly close to a midnight deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The 82-6 cloture vote signals that the continuing resolution is all but certain to clear the Senate and go to President Donald Trump's desk for his likely signature. He might have very little time to do so, if any senators decide to chew up all 30 hours of post-cloture debate.

It wasn't clear yet whether any amendments — such as a spending cut proposal Rand Paul, R-Ky., typically offers — would come up for a vote.

The House passed the stopgap bill by an overwhelming 359-57 vote last week, amid grumbling on both sides of the aisle about lack of progress on full-year spending bills. None of the dozen fiscal 2021 bills have become law, so the CR is needed to tide agencies over until lawmakers reconvene after the elections for a lame-duck session.

The temporary measure gives appropriators and congressional leaders until Dec. 11 to reach agreement on nearly $1.4 trillion in funding spread throughout the 12 bills. If they are unable to do that, it’s likely Congress will pass another temporary measure into the new calendar year.