Privacy of biometric data in DHS hands in doubt, inspector general says

An inspector general’s report is casting doubt on the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to protect its massive repository of personal data from hackers amid a push by the Trump administration to vastly expand its collection of biometrics through the use of facial recognition and other tools.

The report, released by the DHS inspector general’s office on Sept. 23, found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection failed to protect a collection of 184,000 facial images of cross-border travelers prior to a massive data breach last year. At least 19 of the images, which were collected through a pilot program at the Anzalduas Port of Entry in Texas, were later posted on the dark web.

The report found that Perceptics, a subcontractor hired to help CBP collect biometric data on border crossers, violated DHS privacy policies when an employee used an unencrypted USB drive to transfer a set of facial scans to its own networks without the agency’s authorization or knowledge. The data set was later obtained by hackers during a ransomware attack on Perceptics’ servers.

“This incident may damage the public’s trust in the government’s ability to safeguard biometric data and may result in travelers’ reluctance to permit DHS to capture and use their biometrics at U.S. ports of entry,” the inspector general’s report said.

If that’s the case, the report has arrived at a tricky moment for DHS, which earlier this month proposed new regulations that would require both U.S. citizens and foreign nationals to submit biometric data in order to apply for a variety of immigration services, such as visas for themselves or family members. The proposal would allow for the collection of facial, iris and voice scans, along with DNA samples.