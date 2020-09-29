Census papers suggest agency chose new deadline over accuracy

The Census Bureau’s new “target date” to end in-person census counting on Oct. 5 could leave as many as 10 states less than fully counted, according to agency documents released in court Tuesday.

The new date, announced Monday by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a Census Bureau tweet, would allow the agency to meet a Dec. 31 statutory deadline for delivering apportionment data. The administration shortened its original timeline by a month, to Sept. 30, to finish the census in time to meet that deadline.

Last week, however, a federal judge ordered the Census Bureau to keep counting into October, ruling the shortened timeline may have violated administrative law.

During a hearing late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern District of California said the administration’s new ending date violated her order.

“This whole October 5 schedule adjustment, replan, banana, whatever you want to call it, is basically, in its own words, is trying to implement an enjoined date,” Koh said.