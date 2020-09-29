A couple of years ago, Rep. Robert “Bobby” C. Scott got together with some friends from college, and the topic of education came up.

He looked around the circle and saw a professor, a local school board member, an early childhood education advocate, and a scholarship foundation founder.

“You can imagine the chair of the Education and Labor Committee was just delighted to be involved in that conversation,” he says, referring to himself. “How often do you get a group like that, and it’s just all of your fraternity brothers?”

For Scott, that’s the beauty of Alpha Phi Alpha. Half a century after he pledged at Harvard, the congressman still learns from his line brothers.

“Education, education, education, education” is how Rep. Gregory W. Meeks sums up the civic engagement projects for which the fraternity is known. Like Scott, he’s one of seven Alphas who currently sit in Congress.