Why these two former GOP congressmen are supporting Joe Biden

The two of us should be among Donald Trump’s biggest supporters. One of us (Mickey) is a founding trustee of the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank and a former chairman of the American Conservative Union. Another (Charles) is an Afghanistan War veteran, a devout Christian and a graduate of Trump’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance. Both of us were elected to Congress as Republicans.

It is precisely because of, not despite, our backgrounds that neither of us are supporting Trump’s reelection.

We believe America is a wonderful and unique nation. The United States is the beacon of liberty to the world not because we are great or need to be great again, but because we are good. Childish name-calling, crude behavior and immature narcissism is unwarranted in any adult, let alone our president.

Our nation’s national security is best built by peace through strength. America is stronger when we stand together with the free democracies of the world against dictatorships. We are proud of our servicemembers and humbled by those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of liberty.

That is why we were so troubled by reports that Trump called fallen American military heroes “suckers” and “losers.” It disappoints us that he has threatened to withdraw from the Western alliance of NATO and needlessly picks fights with international democracies. Yet Trump professes kinship with dictators such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin and even expressed love for North Korean despot Kim Jong Un.