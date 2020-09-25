Trump expected to pick Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett spent 16 years as a legal academic before President Donald Trump appointed her to a federal appeals court in 2017. Now, she is expected to be Trump’s nominee to become a Supreme Court justice and replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

CNN, CBS News, The New York Times and other media outlets reported that Barrett would be the president’s pick, roughly 24 hours before a scheduled White House event to officially make the announcement. The news outlets cited unnamed people close to the process who asked not to be identified. A Senate aide who would only speak on background told CQ Roll Call that the White House has signaled that Trump intends to pick Barrett.

Barrett, born in 1972, was a law professor at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, where she went to law school, and wrote in the areas of federal courts, constitutional law and statutory interpretation. Her record reflects a commitment to the legal approach championed by conservative Supreme Court justices such as the late Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom she clerked in 1998 and 1999.

Ahead of a 55-43 confirmation vote for Barrett in October 2017 to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor that her writings as a professor “clearly show a nominee who will uphold our Constitution and our nation's laws as they are written — as they are written — not as she wishes they were.”

She is the first Indiana woman to sit on the 7th Circuit, which is based in Chicago and covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. And if confirmed, she would be only the fifth female Supreme Court justice, and would join two female justices currently on the high court.