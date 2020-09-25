Judge orders Census Bureau to keep counting through October

Census Bureau employees rushing to wrap up the 2020 count have been given a reprieve.

Workers may continue counting beyond Sept. 30, according to a federal judge's order that bars the Trump administration from trying to end the 2020 count a month early.

The plaintiffs, led by the National Urban League, had argued that by abandoning the effort to extend in-person counting to Oct. 31, and the ultimate deadline for delivering census results to April 30, the Trump administration risks undercounting typically underrepresented communities and violating administrative law.

Late Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern District of California agreed, finding that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ directive to cut the counting short — the “replan” — ignored the risk to the count’s accuracy, among other problems. The agency could not blindly adhere to the statutory Dec. 31 deadline for apportionment data while ignoring the requirements for an accurate census, she said in her decision.

“Even as the bureau began to develop the replan at the secretary’s direction, the bureau continued to acknowledge that the replan would present an unacceptable level of accuracy,” the ruling said.