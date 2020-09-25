Capitol bids goodbye to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday became the first woman to lie in state in the Capitol, it was fitting that most of the members of Congress gathered for her intimate arrival ceremony were women.

Later Friday, a larger group of mostly women lawmakers lined the steps of the Capitol for the departure of Ginsburg’s casket. As the hearse pulled away from the Capitol, those present waved goodbye. Ginsburg died Sept. 18 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

While Ginsburg is the first woman to lie in state, a distinction reserved for government officials, the first woman whose casket lay in the Capitol was civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who in 2005 lay in honor, a distinction reserved for a select few private citizens.

The arrival ceremony was short and solemn, although a brief moment of levity occurred afterward as guests paused by Ginsburg’s casket to pay their respects on their way out and the justice’s trainer Bryant Johnson dropped to the floor and did three pushups.

Less than half an hour elapsed from the time Ginsburg’s casket was escorted into Statutory Hall promptly at the 10 a.m. start time and when the Sergeant-of-Arms staff started escorting guests out.