The fact that Stacey Plaskett, as a 22-year-old recent college graduate, called all the time was the thing that impressed the congressman the most.

“Ron de Lugo told me the only reason they were giving me this job was because of my persistence,” she says of her first boss on the Hill, a Democrat from the Virgin Islands and the territory’s first ever delegate to Congress.

De Lugo, an outgoing radio personality who served 10 terms in the House, knew how to laugh with his staff between the breathless, go-go-go moments on the Hill, recalls Plaskett.

But he also intensely strived for parity with the states — a cause she has continued to champion.

“Because we don’t have a vote on the floor in final passage, because we’re not treated the same, we have to work harder,” says Plaskett, now the Virgin Islands delegate herself.