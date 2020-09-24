Survey: Hill aides don’t expect Congress to pass another virus relief bill before election

Congress, theoretically, has until lawmakers return to their districts and states in the coming days for the campaign recess to pass another coronavirus relief bill before Election Day.

But according to CQ Roll Call’s latest Capitol Insiders Survey of congressional aides, lawmakers might as well pack it in now.

A majority of respondents on both sides, 78 percent of Republicans and 52 percent of Democrats, said they did not expect Congress to pass another relief measure before the election.

The lack of urgency, and unwillingness to compromise, might seem callous in light of the continuing suffering in the country, where more than 200,000 have now died from COVID-19 and some 25 million continue to collect state and other unemployment benefits.

But it also demonstrates that Congress has moved on to politics with cold-blooded rationality.