Add it to the list of things Republicans running for Congress have to respond to as voting begins in some states.

Republican members of Congress lined up Thursday morning to promise that a peaceful transfer of power would indeed take place after November’s elections after President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer. Although some GOP lawmakers answered reporters’ questions or posted statements on the latest Trump statement, hardly any mentioned the president by name.

The president’s comments are just the latest in a long line of statements that GOP lawmakers have been asked to react to, but some running for reelection preempted reporter questions with statements Thursday morning.

“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Thursday morning.

He later referred to it when reporters asked about the president’s comments, saying, “Did you see my tweet? That pretty well sums it up.”