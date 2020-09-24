Credit union lobby starts $7 million effort to help vulnerable incumbents

The Credit Union National Association, a lobbying group for credit unions, is launching what it says will be a $7 million investment in competitive congressional races during the final weeks of the election.

The group’s first efforts will inject outside spending into some of the nation’s most pivotal Senate races. CUNA, along with its affiliates, will back the reelection bids of Republican Sens. Susan Collins, who is in the fight of her career to keep her seat in Maine, and Steve Daines, who is facing a tough race in Montana against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

CUNA also is launching digital ads in support of Democratic Sens. Gary Peters in Michigan and Tina Smith in Minnesota. The efforts will include direct mail outreach to voters in those states. And CUNA has its eyes on additional races that it plans to announce later.

The group plans to spend in 11 Senate and House races over the coming weeks, said Trey Hawkins, deputy chief advocacy officer for political action.

“We’re going to be doing everything, from direct mail and digital ads, aimed at credit union members,” Hawkins told CQ Roll Call. He said 44 percent of registered voters are credit union members.