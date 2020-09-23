She was selling RBG greeting cards. Then she heard from RBG

At first Janie Velencia thought she was in trouble. The former journalist, who was running her own greeting card company, had just received a message from an assistant to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I panicked,” says Velencia, who’d been making greeting cards with Ginsburg’s likeness for a couple years.

The email didn’t say what Ginsburg wanted. “I thought, ‘Oh gosh, maybe I’ve offended her or she doesn’t like it,’” says Velencia.

But that wasn’t the case. Apparently someone had given a card to Ginsburg, who wanted to order some to pass out to friends and family.

“That was amazing,” says Velencia. “I guess I never really thought she would ever see it.”