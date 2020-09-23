Paying respects to RBG this week? Here’s what you need to know

The public can pay its respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court Wednesday and Thursday this week, following a private ceremony held Wednesday morning.

The public can visit the court Wednesday between 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 24. The line on the sidewalk outside the court was already stretching down the block Wednesday morning ahead of the 9:30 a.m. private service.

The court instructs members of the public to “observe the solemnity of the occasion while on the Plaza,” which is often home to protests, speeches and rallies.

Visitors are also required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Social distancing is required, and the wearing of face coverings/masks will also be required to participate in the public viewing,” according to guidance issued by the court.