As his state reels from a brutal spate of wildfires and smoke, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Wednesday requiring that by 2035 all cars and passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission vehicles.

In a statement, the governor’s office said the order directs the state air pollution regulator, the California Air Resources Board, to craft a mandate to meet that deadline. The order does not prevent the public from owning or using gasoline-powered cars or selling them, Newsom’s office said.

Newsom's office said CARB would "develop regulations to mandate that all operations of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles shall be 100 percent zero-emission by 2045 where feasible." Specialized trucks for moving large containers from rail yards and ports would be required to meet the 2035 target.

“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” Newsom said in a statement, adding that the transportation sector accounts for more than half of California’s greenhouse gas emissions. “Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse – and create more days filled with smoky air,” he said. “Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines.”

California, home to more than 30 million registered vehicles, would be the first state to establish a 100-percent zero-emissions mandate on vehicles by 2035. The California New Car Dealers Association, a trade group, expects more than 1.6 million new passenger vehicles will be sold in the state this year.