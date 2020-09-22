A shorthanded Supreme Court can move forward as usual with the slate of oral arguments already set for the first few months of its new term that starts in October, but having only eight members changes how they might be decided.

Among the potentially affected cases: the fate of the 2010 health care law known as Obamacare, set for argument Nov. 10, and the House Judiciary Committee’s push to see grand jury materials in former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into interference in the 2016 presidential election, set for argument Dec. 2.

President Donald Trump plans to announce later this week his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday. But it’s unclear how quickly the Senate will act on the nominee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed on Monday that there would be a Senate vote on Trump’s nominee but did not say whether the vote would occur before or after the election.

The eight-member court is still expected to hear this term’s oral arguments and decide the cases as usual, and issue rulings if there is a majority. But not having the typical nine justices can mean the court ends up equally divided, 4-4, and unable to decide the case.