Spending bill would extend highway law by a year

The continuing resolution introduced by House Democrats Monday includes a one-year extension of the surface transportation law, a provision that would put to rest the debate over what Congress would do about funding highways and transit after the current law expires Sept. 30.

The spending bill, introduced midmorning, also includes a $10.4 billion general revenue transfer to the highway accounts in the Highway Trust Fund and a $3.2 billion transfer to the Mass Transit Account, as well as a $14 billion transfer to the Airport and Airway Trust Fund.

The House bill did not receive a warm welcome from Republicans who control the Senate, making its viability uncertain.

The extension of the surface transportation law comes as Congress deals with a number of transportation-related Sept. 30 deadlines. The date is also when the $25 billion in Payroll Support Program for passenger airlines expires. That aid was included in the $2 trillion coronavirus relief law that passed in March. Airlines and unions continue to argue for an extension of that funding through March 2021, but Congress remains at an impasse on future COVID-19 assistance packages.