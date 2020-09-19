Photos: Washington mourns death of Supreme Court icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday after a trailblazing legal career that started with fights for women’s rights and ended with her ascension into a liberal cultural phenomenon for her outspoken and consistent judicial approach.

Washington-area residents turned out Friday night and Saturday at the court to mourn her death. We take a visual look at Ginsburg’s long career and the scene at the court in the wake of her death.

From her Capitol office, then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, right, gives a view of the Supreme Court building to justices Ginsburg, left, Sonia Sotomayor, in white, and Elena Kagan before Pelosi's annual Women’s History Month reception on March 18, 2015. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Ginsburg arrives at Statuary Hall for a luncheon during President Barack Obama's inauguration on Jan. 21, 2013. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Ginsburg arrives at the Capitol for President Obama's State of the Union address on Jan. 20, 2015. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Ginsburg participates in a discussion during the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington on Aug. 31, 2019. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A crowd gathers at the Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death on Friday. People lit candles and left flowers and notes on the steps of the court. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A flag flies at half staff outside the Supreme Court on Friday night. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Flowers, signs, candles and notes were left outside the Supreme Court on Saturday morning to mourn the death of Ginsburg. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A crowd gathers at the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Kelli Midgley of Baltimore holds up her “What Would RBG Do?” sign at the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A Jeep with a photo of Ginsburg in the window drives past the crowd gathered at the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)