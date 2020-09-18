Illinois senators split on judge votes, exposing division

A quartet of Senate votes on District Court judges this week revealed a rare fissure between home-state colleagues in Illinois.

The Senate confirmed two judges to the bench in the Northern District and two in the Southern. Democratic Sen. Richard J. Durbin voted for all four, but fellow Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth voted for just two.

The Illinois judges were selected as a package: State Republicans chose three nominees and the fourth was picked by Democrats, a long-standing tradition, according to Durbin. The parties then negotiated until they had agreement.

“Under this system, neither side gets everything their way,” Durbin said in a lengthy statement explaining his votes. “For several decades, this bipartisan process has kept both parties at the table and has served Illinois well.”

Iain D. Johnston and Franklin Ulyses Valderrama were tapped to be on benches in the Northern District of Illinois, and Stephen P. McGlynn and David W. Dugan were nominated for the Southern District of Illinois.