Eisenhower Memorial opens, ending 20 years of planning strife on Capitol Hill

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial opened to the public Friday, just off the National Mall in Washington, closing out two decades of drama, feuds and funding fights over the tribute to the 34th president.

First approved by Congress in 1999, the memorial cost a total of $145 million, according to the Eisenhower Memorial Commission. Some $15 million of that was raised through private donors and the rest was appropriated by Congress.

The memorial is intended to honor Eisenhower’s legacy as the supreme Allied commander in Europe during World War II and his eight-year presidency and sits just south of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. It was supposed to open in May, but the ceremony and opening were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dual centerpieces of the memorial are two limestone and bronze scenes — one of Eisenhower as a top military general and another of him as president. There is also a statue of a young Eisenhower sitting with his knees folded to his chest, looking pensive.

Brenda Pennington and Mary Jennings were at the memorial Friday afternoon, among the first of the public visitors to walk through the new venue.