Unions eye long term as pandemic weighs on members

“I’m incredibly optimistic,” said Donald “D.” Taylor, unexpectedly.

As president of Unite Here International, Taylor watched the coronavirus outbreak shutter the casinos and hotels where most of his members worked, putting 98 percent of them out of work. It will take two or three years before the industries rebound.

With 80 percent of his 307,000 members still out of work and not paying dues, Taylor had to lay off organizers and force early retirements — cuts copied by the union’s local chapters.

So why is Taylor optimistic? “Look at when the labor movement grew at its greatest: It was during the Depression,” he said. “We’re making long-term plans.”

COVID-19 has been a tale of two economies. Workers have been decimated: Tens of millions have lost jobs, and millions more have seen their hours cut. But Wall Street has recovered from its March crash, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high in August. It has deepened already massive economic disparities, leading union leaders like Taylor to expect a wave of outraged workers eager to organize and revitalize the labor movement after decades of decline.