Even as the words escaped Jim Cramer’s mouth, parroting President Donald Trump and asking Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” the CNBC host clearly knew he’d stepped in it.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” he stumbled. “I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term.”

“But you just did,” Pelosi pointed out, as she smiled that who-do-you-think-you’re-kidding smile a mom uses when she’s caught one of her kids up to no good. Again.

Cramer apologized one more time and pounded out a tweet later in the day, insisting he’d been taken out of context: “The people criticizing me must not have realized the point! NEVER should she be called that.”

But the damage had been done. And I’m not talking about the damage to Pelosi, because everyone in Washington understands the speaker does not truly care what Jim Cramer or anyone calls her at the end of the day. The damage, really, was to Cramer himself, who suddenly sounded like a New York know-nothing. Because even among people who disagree mightily with Pelosi’s politics, you’ll never, ever hear “crazy” used as a word to describe her and the inch-by-inch work she does behind the scenes to extend her party’s power every day.