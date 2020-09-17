The House Homeland Security Committee’s annual hearing on “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland” had a domestic focus Thursday, with member questions to FBI Director Christopher Wray directed at the security of the November election and the U.S.-based groups associated with riots and other violence that began this year.

Lawmakers anchored much of the three-hour discussion on topics such as Antifa, QAnon and Boogaloos, which have become major social issues in the presidential race. Protests and counter-protests over the last several months have been blamed for clashes in the streets that have led to multiple deaths, destroyed buildings and instances of violence against law enforcement.

Wray repeatedly said that there is no mechanism under U.S. law for the FBI to label domestic organizations as terrorist groups, and he said the FBI is focused on the violence any group might do, not their ideology.

“One of the concerns we have amidst all the current unrest is a growing trend of, protest begets counter protests, begets violence against one side against the other,” Wray told the committee. “So there’s sort of this increasing phenomenon of individuals attacking each other in addition to attacking law enforcement, and that’s not good for anybody.”

When Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., asked whether it was right-wing or left-wing extremists who posed a greater danger, Wray said it was “not one ideology, but rather lone actors, largely self-radicalized online who pursue soft targets using readily available weapons.”