With no aid in sight, motor coach industry predicts abyss

The $2 trillion law gave nothing to the motor coach industry, which includes 3,000 small businesses, save a few individual small business loans to specific companies. Now, a trade group says as much as 40 percent of its companies in the industry may be out of business by year’s end. Already, 36,000 buses have been idled and 100,000 employees have been furloughed, according to the American Bus Association.

“They kind of forgot about us,” Jeff Greteman, president of Windstar Lines in Carroll, Iowa, said of Congress. His company has also been pummeled by the pandemic.

Critical services

The industry group said its members do far more than just move tourists and commuters. They’re also used by sports teams transporting players, evacuees fleeing natural disasters and to move National Guard units.

The industry has taken some comfort in a House bill (HR 7642) and a Senate bill (S 4150) that would provide it $10 billion, but they have not advanced from committee. Nor has the industry been included in the $3.4 trillion House bill that passed in May (HR 6800) or either of the recent measures (S 4320, S 178) the Senate has floated.

With weeks before Congress goes into recess, prospects look grim. The industry is so concerned that its main lobbying arm, the American Bus Association, sent out an “obituary” for the industry in anticipation of its demise.