Uninsured rate rose again last year, ahead of the pandemic

The number of Americans who had health insurance dropped last year although incomes rose, according to new federal data, ahead of the coronavirus outbreak that led to dual health and economic crises.

In 2019, 9.2 percent of people, or 29.6 million, reported not having health insurance coverage when they were interviewed last year, compared with 8.9 percent, or 28.6 million, in 2018, U.S. Census Bureau data that was released Tuesday found.

A separate survey conducted this year, which officials cautioned was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic so that fewer people than usual responded, found that 8 percent of people, or 26.1 million, did not have health insurance for all of last year.

The new numbers come two months before the November election, in which Democrats are trying to focus on health care, which polls show is a top priority for voters. Last year marked the third consecutive year that the uninsured rate grew in the U.S., after going down regularly after implementation of the Democrats’ 2010 health care law.

At the same time, a separate report published Tuesday showed that median household income rose 6.8 percent between 2018 and 2019, which Trudi Renwick, Census Bureau assistant division chief for economic characteristics, said was among the highest increases on record. Real median earnings for full-time, year-round workers rose 0.8 percent.