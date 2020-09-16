Omar, immigration lawyers raise alarm over Somali deportations

A deportation flight scheduled for Somalia this week may include passengers with COVID-19 symptoms, according to immigration lawyers, advocates and at least one congressional lawmaker, raising new concerns the United States may be exporting the coronavirus to other countries.

The flight, which could take off as early as Wednesday, is expected to carry roughly 90 people, according to advocates who spoke to CQ Roll Call. Most are Somali nationals from Minnesota, which has the biggest Somali immigrant community in the country. Lawyers and advocates fear most are not being adequately tested.

“We have now learned that at least one detainee has tested positive for COVID-19 and that others are showing symptoms,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., told CQ Roll Call on Wednesday.

“Let’s be clear — deporting people who have COVID-19 is pure cruelty — not just for the individuals themselves, but for the countless who could contract the illness. And we know that ICE has done this before.”

Omar first brought attention to the situation in a letter she sent last week to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that expressed “grave concerns” and asked a series of questions about the impending flight.