House Democrats on Wednesday detailed their suspicions that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a small group of loyalists orchestrated the spring firing of the agency’s inspector general, as he was investigating Pompeo’s personal conduct, and then attempted a cover-up.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing with three top State Department officials close to Pompeo, including Undersecretary for Management Brian Bulatao, was months in the making.

“We should have been able to do this a few months ago and not with the acrimony that we’ve experienced,” said Chairman Eliot L. Engel, who lost the Democratic primary for his New York district this summer. Extracting information from a seemingly recalcitrant Foggy Bottom “has not been the most pleasant way to bring my three-decade career to a close,” he added.

President Donald Trump fired the inspector general, Steve Linick, in May at the direct request of Pompeo, who has repeatedly claimed he did not know then that Linick was investigating him and his wife, Susan, for alleged misuse of department resources.

Pompeo, who previously served as CIA director, was aware, however, that Linick was examining the secretary’s spring 2019 emergency declaration on Iran, which allowed him to bypass mandatory congressional review of billions of dollars in proposed weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Democrats had been holding up the $8 billion weapons package over concerns those arms would contribute to further death and devastation in Yemen.