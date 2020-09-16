Controversial HHS official taking medical leave

The Department of Health and Human Services announced that Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo will take a 60-day medical leave of absence, following a torrid five-month stint that included efforts to downplay the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caputo's tenure was capped by a livestreamed Facebook video echoing right-wing conspiracies depicting department scientists as leftists and predicting societal revolts.

HHS said in a statement Caputo decided to take the absence "to focus on his health and the well-being of his family." Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Ryan Murphy will fill the role in the meantime.

His Facebook Live comments on Sunday coincided with additional revelations that he and an aide, Paul Alexander, attempted to interfere with reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Reports emerged that his staff tried to make the findings reflect more favorably on the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, Caputo noted the toll the pandemic was taking on his mental health, in addition to ongoing stress from his entanglement in Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.