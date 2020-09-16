Heard on the Hill

Amid the pandemic, Washington at play

Sporting scenes from around the D.C. area

Fernando Romero plays with a soccer ball Monday at Gravelly Point Park in Arlington, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
Fernando Romero plays with a soccer ball Monday at Gravelly Point Park in Arlington, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
Jason Dick
By Jason Dick, Caroline Brehman, and Tom Williams
Posted September 16, 2020 at 3:36pm

In the months since the coronavirus pandemic upended lives everywhere, people have learned to adapt: how they work, how they travel, how they eat, how they interact with friends, how they play sports even. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists have noticed how folks in the Washington area are spending their leisure time, whether in a socially distant manner on dirt bikes, or playing some hoops, but with masks on.

A dirt bike rider does a wheelie Sunday on Florida Avenue Northeast. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Men play basketball Monday on the courts of New York Avenue Recreation Center in the Truxton Circle neighborhood. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
A man waits for customers Monday in an ice cream truck in the parking lot at Gravelly Point Park in Arlington, Va. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
Loading the player...